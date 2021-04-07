Emergency officials confirm three-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Baker

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A three-year-old is dead after an accidental shooting in the 4400 block of Breckenridge Dr. off Plank Rd.

Local officials have confirmed that the father of the three year old child has been taken in for questioning following the incident.

According to police there were at least two other children present in the home at the time the shooting occurred. The father was in the kitchen cooking.

The gun in question is a semi-automatic pistol. The mother of the children was out running errands.

There are no further details at this time.