Electrical malfunction blamed for Angola prison warehouse fire

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La.- An investigation into a Feb. 28 warehouse fire at Louisiana State Penitentiary determined that an electrical malfunction was likely the cause.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators believe the fire started in the middle of the warehouse where plumbing work was usually done.

While deputies were unable to determine an exact cause, they did find evidence of electrical malfunction inside of the main utility panel for the building, the SFM said.

Multiple agencies assisted in putting out the extensive blaze, State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning said.

“This is what the fire service is all about- team work,” Browning said in a statement. “In addition, this is what true dedication to safety looks like because those who responded to this fire wear many hats in their roles at Angola and volunteer firefighter, which can be tough but rewarding, is one of them.”