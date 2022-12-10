NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Election Day is underway! There are quite a few items on the ballot.

The Louisiana General Election will cover individual local races throughout the state as well as three amendments for all Louisiana voters.

For more information visit Geaux Vote website for a breakdown on the General Election and to find your nearest polling location.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday and will close tonight at 8:00 p.m. You can still vote if you are in line by 8:00 p.m. To vote bring a valid Louisiana ID.