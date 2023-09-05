RAPIDS PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On September 3, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 121 near Louisiana Highway 1200. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Susan Castille.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 GMC Acadia, driven by Castille, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 121. For reasons still under investigation, Castille’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a tree and a gas meter. After impact, Castille was removed from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

Castille, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death. In 2023, Troop E has investigated 38 fatal crashes, resulting in 43 deaths.