SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Slidell Police Department responded to their second reported squirrel attack this year on Tuesday.

According to Slidell PD, “the caller stated that ‘a 78-year-old elderly man was actively being attacked by a squirrel, who was eating his hand. The man was attempting to choke the squirrel, but was unable to obtain a good grip.”

The elderly man and the squirrel were still fighting when first responders arrived, but were eventually separated. The squirrel died from its injuries. The 78-year-old man suffered significant injuries, according to reports. SPD says the attack started when the man was walking outside of his home and the squirrel came from the man’s roof.