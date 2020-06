MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – One person was killed in a house fire before dawn Tuesday in Morgan City.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire happened happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Aucoin Street.

When firefighters arrived, they reportedly found the body of an elderly man inside, LAOSFM officials said.

The investigation is still active at this time, but there are no suspicious circumstances, officials said.