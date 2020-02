Great news for those searching for a 79-year-old man with dementia.

APSO said, Sabas Duplessis Jr. has been found and is safe.

Duplessis Jr. is from Gonzales and authorities say the elderly man “suffers with dementia.”

The Gonzales man went missing on Monday morning after leaving his home.

APSO says Sabas Duplessis Jr. is “5’5” and 160 pounds with blue eyes.”