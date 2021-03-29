Elayn Hunt inmate being charged for murdering fellow inmate Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Monday afternoon, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a murder at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Detectives say an inmate has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another inmate.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

The alleged murder happened a the prison shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

Officials say the accused inmate is currently in investigative segregation.

An autopsy will be performed this week. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details or names of the inmates are available at this time.