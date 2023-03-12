RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Eight people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place on Feb. 9.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), the following were arrested:

Quantavius Jamar Richards, 27, of Alexandria, is charged with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of a weapon, and obstruction of justice.

Aaron Demond Jones, 25, of Alexandria, is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Diamante Swaizer, 23, of Alexandria, is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Liontraill Carneisha Williams, 20, of Marksville, is charged with obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy, and accessory after the fact.

Charlette Williams, 27, of Marksville, is charged with obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy, and accessory after the fact.

Jolette Williams, 38, of Marrero, is charged with obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy, and accessory after the fact.

Alyssa L. Jefferson, 18, of Alexandria, is charged with resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and accessory after the fact.

Mardarius Tyrell Taylor, 22, of Porter, Tx., is charged with obstruction of justice.

According to RPSO, authorities were dispatched to the 1200 block of Bayou Road in Cheneyville in reference to shots fired around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 9.

When authorities arrived, Mathew Leary, 20, of Cheneyville, was found dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, according to RPSO.

RPSO said that according to the initial reports, there was an altercation between the victim and the suspects in a vehicle, who fled before deputies arrived.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify Richards, Jones, and Swaizer as suspects involved in the homicide. RPSO said that Richards and Jones were then arrested locally and Swazier was arrested in Porter, Tx.

As the investigation continued, more suspects were identified in connection to the homicide. RPSO said that Liontraill Williams, Charlette Williams, Jolette Williams, Jefferson, and Taylor, were then all arrested.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made. Anyone with information is asked to contact (318) 641-6008.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.