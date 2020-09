BATON ROUGE (WVLA) - Louisiana families have just one week left to apply for financial benefits from free and reduced-price school meals missed when schools closed in 2019-20 due to the pandemic.

Eligible families who did not apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program in May and June can take advantage of the second application window that will remain open until September 29 at 5 p.m.