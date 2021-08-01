Edwards to give update on mask mandate on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will give an update Monday on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 surge and if mask mandates will be reinstated.
The news conference is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m
Louisiana is the leading nation in the number of new COVID cases per capita and remains one of the bottom 5 states in administering vaccinations.
Edwards and Louisiana’s health officer say vaccinations and masks are both needed to slow what one Louisiana hospital official calls an “accelerating” rate of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on pace to set a record in the state next week.
Edwards said he’s been asked by health officials around the state to impose a mandate. Warner Thomas, CEO of Ochsner Health system, told reporters Friday afternoon that he was one of them. “We see this accelerating, not getting better,” Warner said,
The Associated Press contributed to this report.