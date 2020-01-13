Edwards to be sworn into second term as Louisiana Governor

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La. Louisiana is joining most other states in creating a panel the Census Bureau recommends will help make sure residents are counted in the 2020 U.S. Census, Edwards announced Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be sworn in to a second term later this morning in Baton Rouge.

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the steps of the Capitol.

Choirs from Grambling State University and Centenary College will take part in the inauguration ceremony.

Members of the Louisiana House of Representatives and State Senate will also be sworn in for a new term at 10 a.m.

Edwards will travel to New Orleans after the inauguration to watch LSU play Clemson in the college football championship game in the Superdome. The game prompted the cancellation of the traditional inaugural ball.

President Donald Trump will also be in New Orleans to watch the game.