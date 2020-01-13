Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Edwards to be sworn into second term as Louisiana Governor

Louisiana

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La. Louisiana is joining most other states in creating a panel the Census Bureau recommends will help make sure residents are counted in the 2020 U.S. Census, Edwards announced Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be sworn in to a second term later this morning in Baton Rouge.

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the steps of the Capitol.

Choirs from Grambling State University and Centenary College will take part in the inauguration ceremony.

Members of the Louisiana House of Representatives and State Senate will also be sworn in for a new term at 10 a.m.

Edwards will travel to New Orleans after the inauguration to watch LSU play Clemson in the college football championship game in the Superdome. The game prompted the cancellation of the traditional inaugural ball.

President Donald Trump will also be in New Orleans to watch the game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories