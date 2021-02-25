Edwards pushes La. congressional delegation to support minimum wage increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards asked Louisiana’s congressional delegation in a letter to support an increase in the federal minimum wage.

In the letter, he encouraged the delegation to support a meaningful increase in the federal minimum wage as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 relief, which may be voted on as early as this week in Congress.

“Families are the foundation of our communities. Investing in the success of Louisiana families means investing in our success as a state. It means investing in opportunities. It is unconscionable that one of our fellow citizens could work 40 hours a week for an entire year and make barely enough to be considered above the poverty line. This is not prosperity. This is not the American Dream. I challenge anyone opposed to raising the minimum wage to imagine trying to support a family on only $15,080 – it’s simply not possible,” Gov. Edwards wrote.

I challenge anyone opposed to raising the minimum wage to imagine trying to support a family on only $15,080 – it’s simply not possible. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 25, 2021

Read Edwards’ entire letter to the delegation below: