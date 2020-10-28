Edwards: Polling areas prioritized for Hurricane Zeta recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — With Hurricane Zeta striking Southeast Louisiana and the New Orleans area so close to the Nov. 3 presidential election, Gov. John Bel Edwards said recovery efforts will be prioritized to make sure polling locations are active on Election Day.

Edwards said polling locations have been identified, and electrical power will be routed to those stations first in an effort to make sure they can be open on Nov. 3. One of the very few benefits of Hurricane Zeta is that is a fast-moving storm. That means that recovery crews can get started early Thursday morning, as can search and rescue efforts. As of Wednesday afternoon, Zeta was moving at around 18 mph.

“It will move through quickly, it won’t pound us for hour after hour,” he said.

Edwards said he expects Louisiana to have its election without any issues on Tuesday, Nov. 3.