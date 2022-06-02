BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is officially throwing his support behind Luke Mixon in his run for U.S. Senate.

Mixon is hoping to unseat Republican incumbent John Kennedy in the November election.

In his endorsement, Edwards says the U.S. Senate needs Mixon.

“Washington is more broken than ever, and Congress has become paralyzed by partisanship. I’ve governed by always putting Louisiana first. Whether it’s funding to recover from devastating natural disasters or to repair our crumbling infrastructure, Luke Mixon will work with both parties to make sure Louisiana’s needs are met in Washington. I am proud to support his campaign because I know that in these serious times, people with Luke’s background know how to get the job done”, said Edwards.

“Governor John Bel Edwards has lived a life of principled service, and I could not be more grateful for his support,” said Luke Mixon. “He’s proven that Democrats can win in Louisiana, but more importantly, he’s demonstrated the value of responsible leadership during difficult times. Our state and nation face serious challenges that require serious leaders with real solutions, not empty soundbites. I’m not running a race to either extreme. I’m running to represent the 70% in the middle who want safe communities, good schools, affordable health care, decent jobs, and a future for their children”, said Mixon.

Kennedy has already announced his run for re-election and has already received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Qualifying for the Louisiana U.S. Senate race is set for July, election date is November 8.