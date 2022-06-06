BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Legislature is fast approaching its deadline for adjournment, which officially occurs Tuesday, June 6, at 6 p.m.

During the 2022 Legislative Session, lawmakers debated a variety of issues pertaining to the state’s budget, gun laws, the role of transgender athletes in Louisiana’s athletic programs, abortion rights, and a host of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the session comes to a close, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a Tuesday evening press conference from the Louisiana State Capitol.

BRProud will live stream the conference and make it available to view on this webpage.

Later this evening, check back here to watch the conference live.