EBRSO: Teenage boy shot in the stomach dies, one arrest made

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The 17-year-old victim who was shot in the stomach Monday off Ottawa Drive, has died.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the teenage boy died this morning.

The boy was walking home on Ottawa Dr. on Monday afternoon when three males allegedly approached him.

Witnesses say the males had a verbal altercation with the 17-year-old at which time one of the three shot him and they all fled on foot.

EBRSO says one arrest has been made in the case.

A 16-year-old boy was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center after getting treatment at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm Monday.

This story is still developing. Check back for further details later.