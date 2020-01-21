Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

EBRSO searching for armed robbery suspect

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

A Dollar General was the scene of a reported armed robbery on Sunday, January 19.

EBRSO said, “the clerk stated that a black male, wearing a black “hoodie” approached her register after walking around the store and slid a note to her demanding money.”

The clerk complied with the demand and gave the individual an unknown amount of money.

The person seen in the attached picture then fled the scene.

This happened around 1 p.m. in the 5700 block of Satin Ct.

If you have any information about this case or know the person in this picture, you are encouraged to call East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064

If you are interested in a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers as soon as possible at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories