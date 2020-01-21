EBRSO searching for armed robbery suspect

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

A Dollar General was the scene of a reported armed robbery on Sunday, January 19.

EBRSO said, “the clerk stated that a black male, wearing a black “hoodie” approached her register after walking around the store and slid a note to her demanding money.”

The clerk complied with the demand and gave the individual an unknown amount of money.

The person seen in the attached picture then fled the scene.

This happened around 1 p.m. in the 5700 block of Satin Ct.

If you have any information about this case or know the person in this picture, you are encouraged to call East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064

If you are interested in a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers as soon as possible at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.

