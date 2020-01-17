Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

EBR man found killed in his home; sources say he was found bound with a bag over his head

Louisiana

by: Kennedi Walker

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- A West Baton Rouge neighborhood is on edge after officials say a man with Parkinson’s disease was found killed in his home.

Sources close to the investigation say 63-year-old Jeffrey Tircuit was discovered bound with a bag over his head. 

Addis Police are leading the investigation with help from deputies and State Police. West Baton Rouge Coroner Yancy Guerin confirmed the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Police tape still surrounded Tircuit’s home on LA 1 on Thursday. His neighbor says she was devastated when she heard the news. 

“It keeps going through my head over and over again,” Marlene Curcio said. “I’m just heartbroken that this happened to him. I just don’t know anybody that would’ve had hard feelings against him. He didn’t deserve it.”

Curcio said Tircuit had Parkinson’s disease so it would’ve been impossible for him to fight back.

“He couldn’t walk very well, and it affected his hands,” Curcio said. “I know he would’ve had no means to be able to defend himself.”

WVLA/WGMB was unable to get in contact with Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, Curcio says though her and Tircuit weren’t related they treated each other like family and to lose him in the way she did was heartbreaking. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories