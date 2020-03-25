EBR coroner releases new details in coronavirus related deaths

There are now 5 confirmed deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish relating to the coronavirus.

This is according to East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark.

The coroner’s office released this statement on Wednesday:

My office has contacted each family, and advised them of this records request. Each of the families expressed deep concerns about releasing their loved one’s information, and all requested this not occur. As the Coroner, however, I am required by Louisiana Revised Statue 44:19 E.(3) to release a Coroner’s Report as a public record upon request by the media.

The coroner’s office also wished to send their deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.