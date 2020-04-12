Easter Sunday storms bring damage, possible tornadoes, power outages to ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather brought straight-line winds and several possible tornado touchdowns in parts of the ArkLaTex Easter Sunday.

Radar picked up debris signatures in Kingston and south of Frierson, as well as Mt. Lebanon and Arcadia in Bienville Parish and Heflin in southern Webster.

The National Weather Service is reporting a tree down in a home on North Main Street in Heflin. There are no official reports of any injuries or fatalities. Multiple trees are also reported down on Plum Orchard Road in Doyline.

Louisiana State Police say Interstate 20 Eastbound is down to one lane at milepost 68 due to trees in the road. That’s an area where debris signature was indicated on radar, but so far there is no confirmation of a tornado touchdown.

At least one home was destroyed in Kingston off Highway 5 in DeSoto Parish. A man was inside the home at the time but was not seriously injured. DeSoto Sheriff Jason Richardson was on the scene after the storms and said it appears to be the hardest-hit area in the parish.

Benton’s Fire Dist. 4 station was also damaged in the storms.

Benton Mayor Shelly Horton said early Sunday afternoon that there were no reports of serious injuries anywhere in the town from the storms and that the roads have been cleared of all debris.

The storms also knocked out power to more than 21,000 SWEPCO customers across the ArkLaTex, including more than 14,000 in Northwest Louisiana. As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, there were just over 6,000 without power in Bossier Parish and another 4,200 without power in Caddo.

Click here for the latest SWEPCO power outages.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.