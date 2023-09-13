BELL CITY, La. (KLFY)– Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge East Cove Unit will close temporarily on Sept. 22 to complete water control structure repairs, levee repair and maintenance projects along the Calcasieu Lake perimeter levee.

Because of public safety concerns and project/personnel logistics, this project needs a few weeks of additional closure at the beginning and the end of the Louisiana West Zone waterfowl season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The area is expected to be closed to the public through Jan. 31, 2024, but other factors such as unpredicted weather delays may extend the closure.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asks visitors to be patient and obey area closures for the duration of the project.