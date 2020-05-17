East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy wounded, search for armed suspect underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — An active search is underway for an armed man in the wooded area along the river, near Kendalwood Road and Hoo Shoo Too Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter and an air search team was brought in to help locate the suspect, identified by deputies only as a white man. Additionally, the EBRSO maritime response team was in the water with a boat and both the K-9 unit and SWAT were called-in to assist.

Livingston and Ascension Parish law enforcement were notified and were believed to also have their maritime units assisting, according to the spokesperson. All homes along the perimeter were ordered to evacuate said the spokesperson, although an exact number of potentially affected households was unknown at the time.

The spokesperson said the search began after the suspect failed to pull over during an attempted traffic stop near Airline Highway and Pecue Road Sunday morning.

A pursuit ensued and the suspect reportedly fired out the back window of a Chevrolet Suburban before ultimately crashing the vehicle at the dead end of Kendalwood Road. The Sheriff’s spokesperson said more shots were fired as the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the wooded area with a rifle.

The deputy received a graze wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital where he has since been discharged, according to the spokesperson.

This image is for reference only. The exact route the suspect took from the initial incident to the crash is unknown.

The spokesperson cited multiple “layers of protection” around the area, included Louisiana State Police, Baton Rouge Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and the St. George Fire Department, in an effort to keep the community safe.

This article will ve updated as more information becomes available.

