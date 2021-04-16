Earthquake reported near Louisiana-Texas border

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A second earthquake has sent some shock waves to parts of north Louisiana near the Texas border.

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was registered about 7:43 p.m. Thursday, about 6 miles west of Blanchard, Louisiana and near the border with Texas, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The impact from the tremor, considered minor, was felt as far as Shreveport.

It was the latest in a series of earthquakes in the northwestern corner of the state. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was registered across the border in Uncertain, Texas early Thursday, about six miles southwest of Mooringsport, Louisiana.

On April 1, the Blanchard area registered a 3.0 magnitude earthquake.

Earthquakes that register 3.0 to 3.9 are considered minor. An 8.0 earthquake or higher is considered to be great. Earthquakes that are 6.0 are considered to be strong.