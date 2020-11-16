Early voting for Dec. 5 election starts this Friday, Nov. 20

A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Mission, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Early voting for the Dec. 5 election will begin this week and will continue through Nov. 28 according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

Early voting will start Friday, Nov. 20 and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 28 with the exception of the following days:

Sunday, Nov. 22

Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day)

Friday, Nov. 27

Voting hours statewide will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters should bring their current Louisiana’s driver’s license or Louisiana ID card, along with your voter identification card.

