PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

The traffic stop took place on LA 69 near Grand Bayou and the vehicle had two occupants.

Wade Anthony Coleman, 34, of White Castle, was driving the vehicle and Stefan Jared Miller, 25, of White Castle was a passenger.

The deputy questioned both occupants and noticed “a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This led to a K-9 checking the vehicle for any illegal narcotics.

The deputy performed a search of the vehicle after the K-9 “alerted positive to the presence of illegal narcotics,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The search uncovered the items listed below:

Marijuana

Adderall

Hydrocodone

Methamphetamine

Assorted drug paraphernalia

9mm handgun

The driver and passenger were arrested and both remain behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The charges and bond for each suspect are provided below:

Wade Anthony Coleman:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute Adderall

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving Under a Suspended Driver’s License

Speeding

Insurance Required

$350,000 bond

Stefan Jared Miller: