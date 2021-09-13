Duck hunters not allowed in Plaquemines Parish; evacuation orders and curfews still in place

BELLE CHASSE, La. — As the opening weekend of the Louisiana Teal Duck Season comes to an end, Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. reminds hunters that Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery south to Venice and the Eastbank of Plaquemines Parish are currently under a mandatory evacuation with an active nightly curfew from dusk to dawn following Hurricane Ida.

As the vast majority of these affected areas of Plaquemines Parish are still without power, running water, and other essential services, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) is continuing roadblocks/checkpoints at Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery and on Highway 39 at the Plaquemines/St. Bernard Parish line while strictly enforcing the active curfew.

Plaquemines Parish is currently in the recovery process after experiencing extensive damage with widespread debris in these areas on land and through the waterways following Hurricane Ida.

During this time, hunters will not be allowed into Plaquemines Parish until the mandatory evacuations and curfews are lifted.

“We truly want our hunters to come down to Plaquemines Parish for the start of the Teal Duck Hunting season, but it’s just not safe at the moment,” said Sheriff Turlich.

“There’s hanging transformers from utility poles, debris in the waterways around our marinas, no power, no fuel and no running water. Just give us some time to adequately recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ida so the conditions are safe for our residents as well as for all visitors entering these areas.”