DSNAP approved for 23 parishes affected by winter storms, Acadiana not included

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has authorized virtual Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operations across Louisiana, but no Acadiana parishes are included.

The 23 parishes that requested and were approved for federal Individual Assistance and DSNAP due to extensive power outages, water outages and other damage from the February ice storms are:  Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.

Additional information about DSNAP is available at the DCFS website.

