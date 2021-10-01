DSNAP application period extended three more days; What this means for you

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The application process for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) has been extended for another three days and many people still have questions about eligibility.

“There [are] more qualifications than just being impacted by the disaster. You have to be in those 25 parishes, but we also look at income as well. It’s federally required that we look at income eligibility for all individuals who are applying for decent benefits,” said Department of Children and Family Services Assistant Secretary of Family Support Shavana Howard.

Out of over 109,000 cases, roughly 80,000 were approved and almost 30,000 were denied. DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters said this learning curve comes with trying to manage a massive virtual operation.

“It’s been it’s been a fascinating and exciting process, and a little scary,” she said. “I know that there’s been frustration, and so we are asking people to be patient and just to bear with us. We’re going to get to everybody we possibly can in this process.”

To ensure that everyone will get a chance to apply, for the first time ever, they will be getting assistance from other states to help with the calls. Officials said if you are denied you can look into other avenues.

“A food bank obviously has food all the time, but they’d be up during times of disaster. And so we know, there’s been this anxiety around, ‘I lost all my food. I should be able to get this SNAP.’ And the truth is, SNAP is an eligibility determined program,” said Howard.

Residents who still need to apply will be able to Oct. 11-13.