DSNAP A-Z Days for Phase 1 start on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Whatever your last name is, you can apply for DSNAP on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 16 if you in one of these parishes:

Acadia

Allen

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

Jefferson Davis

Rapides

Vermilion

Vernon

If you were affected by Hurricane Laura and still want to apply for DSNAP, give the DCFS LAHelpU Customer Service Center a call at 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).

The call center is open now and will remain open until 6:30 p.m on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the call center will stay open from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Residents who were affected by Hurricane Laura “must call and be interviewed for their eligibility determination,” according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services.