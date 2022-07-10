Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Ponchatoula Police Department seized several drugs, and a firearm during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 43-year-old Robert Scott.

Ponchatoula Police made a post on Facebook that said around 3:15 p.m., Scott was stopped by police with a suspended driver’s license. Reports show that Scott told deputies he had a handgun in his vehicle at the time and allowed deputies to search it. K9 Flash and his handler Cpl. Gordon was called to the scene to conduct a free air sweep of the vehicle, which resulted in K9 Flash giving an alert to deputies.

During the search, deputies found the following:

A digital weight scale

Sandwich baggies

3 individually packaged baggies of suspected marijuana

1 baggie of suspected heroin

Suspected Vyvanse pills

Suspected Alprazolam pills

Suspected Ecstasy MDMA pills.

Handgun with 3 magazines and 1 extended magazine that was fully loaded with 45 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

5mL bottle of Promethazine syrup

According to police, Scott was arrested with the following charges:

1 count- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

1 count- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing CDS

2 counts- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

1 count- Possession of Schedule I Drugs

1 count- Possession of Schedule II Drugs

1 count- Possession of Schedule IV Drugs

1 count- Possession of Schedule V Drugs

1 count- Driving Under Suspension

He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office jail.