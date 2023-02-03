RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Four people have been arrested following a drug investigation, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO).

According to RPSO, the following have been arrested:

Reagan Alan Boone, 63, of Pineville, was charged with possession of CDS II (two counts), illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, and convicted felon in possession of firearm.

Kandice Lee Trichel, 42, of Pineville, was charged with possession of CDS I, possession of CDS II (two counts), contempt of court (three counts), and parole violation.

Kentrell Chaney, 33, of Pineville, was charged with possession of CDS I, possession of CDS II (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court (two counts), probation violation and parole violation.

Garrett Thomas Laeger, 33, of Pineville, was charged with parole violations.

RPSO said that in early January, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) received several community complaints in reference to possible narcotic activity at an address in Pineville.

The complaints indicated that Boone, the owner of the residence, was allowing individuals addicted to illegal narcotics to live in his house, according to RPSO.

After obtaining a search warrant, RADE agents and RPSO SWAT executed the search warrant on Jan. 31 and found Boone, Trichel, Chaney, and Laeger in the home.

According to RPSO, Boone was in possession of methamphetamine, amphetamine pills, and a firearm. Trichel was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, fentanyl, and three active contempt of court warrants. Chaney was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl and had two active contempt of court warrants. RPSO also said that Laeger was booked for various parole violations.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.