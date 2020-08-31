Drug bust in Louisiana leads to apprehension of ecstasy and marijuana

This is Brown’s tenth arrest in St. John Parish over the last ten years.

RESERVE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Louisiana are in trouble with the law after a pursuit and arrest in Reserve.

30-year-old B.J. Brown, of Reserve and 46-year-old Cassandra Jones, of LaPlace were apprehended on Friday, August 28.

Brown and Jones were traveling in a black Nissan SUV at the time of their arrests.

Brown “was wanted on outstanding warrants for drug violations,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cassandra Jones was driving the SUV prior to the arrests and led authorities on a short pursuit into LaPalce.

Eventually, Brown and Jones were cornered at East St. John High School and a warrant was ascertained in order to search the SUV.

SJPSO says, “inside the vehicle, detectives located more than 600 doses of MDMA also known as Ecstasy, over 200 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.”



Pictures courtesy of St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

Pictured above, Jones is facing one count of flight from an officer by vehicle.

Brown is facing these charges:

Marijuana (felony)

Distribution of MDMA (felony)

Flight from an officer

Two counts of person with outstanding warrant and possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia 1st offense (misd).

Contempt of court and drug violation warrants

Man and Woman Arrested During Drug Bust

Jones was released from jail on August 28 and B.J. Brown is awaiting bond.