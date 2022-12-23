LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Vinton man was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish on Thursday, state police said.

At about 5:15 a.m. Thursday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a serious injury crash involving three vehicles on the I-210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Michael Lee Soileau Jr. of Vinton.

Authorities said a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Soileau was traveling west on I-210. For unknown reasons, Soileau lost control of the vehicle and struck the inside concrete barrier. After the initial impact with the barrier, the Pontiac became disabled in the roadway and blocked both lanes of travel.

The driver of a 2005 Jeep Liberty, who was traveling behind the Pontiac, had stopped his vehicle because of the road obstruction. At the same time, the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, who was traveling west, was unable to stop his vehicle and struck the left rear of the Jeep before striking the passenger side of the Pontiac.

Soileau sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The driver of the Chevrolet and the Jeep, who were both properly restrained, sustained minor injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained from all three drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths in 2022.