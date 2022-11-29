SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two people were shot while riding in a car through Slidell overnight, leading to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Northwood Drive for a report of shots fired around midnight early Tuesday (Nov. 29) morning.

When they arrived, detectives found a car that had crashed into a parked pickup truck. An early investigation revealed the driver had been shot multiple times, leading him to crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not disclosed in the early reports of the shooting.

We’re told another person riding in the car was also shot during the incident. Although his age was not disclosed, we’re told the victim is male. He was taken to an area hospital for a leg wound and was later released.

It is unknown who fired the shots and whether they were intentional. Detectives continue to gather information to determine the moments leading up to and following the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the STPSO at 985-898-2338.