Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

GRAY, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday night, the Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lafourche Parish. According to LSP, the crash killed a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316.

Reports show that the driver, 34-year-old Damion Jones was driving east on LA Hwy 182 in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe when he struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway. Jones left the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

LSP reported that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, but died shortly after arriving. Police continued investigating and ended up finding Jones and his vehicle at a home in Gray Louisiana. Jones admitted to driving the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and was transported to LSP Troop C where he voluntarily submitted to being tested for impairment.

The results from the test showed that he was not impaired at the time of the crash. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the charge of hit-and-run driving with death. This crash remains under investigation.