Drive-through birthday party held outside hospital for child rescued after police say his mother threw him into Cross Lake

Drive-through birthday party for Cross Lake boy on September 25. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement and members of the community showed up for a drive-through birthday party outside Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for the child rescued after being thrown into Cross Lake Friday, allegedly by his mother.

Ureka Black, 32, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, after police say she threw the 5-year-old and a baby off of a Cross Lake bridge Friday morning. A third child was found unhurt later.

Police say the body of a male infant was recovered from the lake by Shreveport police marine patrol officers after someone reported seeing a child floating near the Cross Lake bridge just before 11 a.m. Friday.

A marine patrol then found and rescued the five-year-old in the water

Medical personnel brought the little boy down to the front door of the hospital at 1541 Kings Highway while people drove through to drop off gifts and wish him a happy birthday.

Any overages of gifts will be stored at the Shreveport Police Department.

