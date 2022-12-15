BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drew Brees will be serving as an interim assistant coach for Purdue for bowl game prep, according to a Thursday announcement from Purdue University.

“Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,” said Mike Bobinski, vice president and director of athletics. “For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special. He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We’re grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers.”

“When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true,” said head coach Ryan Walters. “Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando.”

Purdue and LSU are set to face off at the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m.