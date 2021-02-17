UPDATE: DOTD reopens Interstate 10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge

by: Scott Lewis

UPDATE, 3:35 p.m.: The DOTD announced that the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is now open to traffic. I-10 is now open through Baton Rouge.

ORIGINAL POST: BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced it will begin reopening Interstate 10 in phases this afternoon.

According to a tweet from the DOTD, officials will first open I-10 westbound at La. 415 west of Baton Rouge. That will be followed by an opening of I-10 westbound at the I-12 split. Then, I-10 will open eastbound at La. 415, with the final portion opening eastbound from Lafayette.

No timeline has been given in the reopenings.

