DOTD investigating improper messages on contractor-owned boards





(KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says it is investigating multiple incidents of improper messaging posted on contractor-owned digital message boards in the Alexandria area by non-DOTD or non-contractor employees.

“We’d like to apologize to the traveling public for the insensitive and inappropriate messages posted to the boards,” said Dr. Shawn Wilson, DOTD Secretary.

“While I am saddened by the inexcusable incident that prompted this action, the department is utilizing all available resources to investigate this act of vandalism.”

DOTD employees are checking all message boards in the Alexandria District to ensure proper messaging is in place, and adjustments have been made to the boards to prevent this from happening again.

“We want to assure the public that the message boards, which serve a valuable service to motorists, are being monitored and used appropriately,” Wilson said.