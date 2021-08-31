DOTD: I-10 eastbound open across Louisiana, still some blockages on westbound

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced this morning that Interstate 10 eastbound is now open from the Texas border to the Mississippi border, though at least one blockage remains on westbound lanes.

I-10 westbound between Gramercy and Prairieville remains closed as crews remove debris from Hurricane Ida. Motorists should check with parish officials before returning to impacted areas.

Motorists can check www.511la.org or dial 511 to remain up-to-date on the latest closures. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).