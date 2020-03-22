1  of  2
Domestic violence rising in Louisiana amid measures to stop spread of coronavirus

Louisiana

by: Zyneria Byrd

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is rising daily and more people are being asked to stay at home, but for some people home is not a safe place.

According to Shreveport Domestic Violence Safe House manager Jeri Rider, the number of cases is rising each week and the shelter is almost at capacity.

She’s expecting to fill the rest of the beds in the shelter very soon.

Rider says even though other businesses are closed, domestic violence programs in Shreveport and throughout the state are not.

Advocates are still available not just for domestic violence, but for child abuse and human trafficking as well.

“Domestic violence is ongoing, it’s every day, it’s every minute of every day,” said Rider. “And once people realize that we are still here we’re here to help them they’re going to keep calling us.”

Rider says if anyone is looking to file restraining orders, they can still do so.

The Louisiana hotline number is: 1-888-411-1333

