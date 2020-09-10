Doctor at center of Louisiana’s COVID-19 response announces resignation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — A public health manager considered Louisiana’s point-man in its COVID-19 response will leave his post when September ends.

Dr. Alex Billioux, an assistant secretary at the Louisiana Department of Health, announced his resignation Wednesday. The department confirmed the news shortly thereafter, noting his intent to spend more time with family.

“We know it was a very tough decision for him to make, and he will be sorely missed at LDH,” LDH spokeswoman Aly Neel said in a statement.

Billioux, who has run LDH’s Office of Public Health, has been a key player in Louisiana’s COVID-19 matters. The state has spent much of the past six months near the top of virus cases per capita.

Billioux holds a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern State University, a medical doctorate from Johns Hopkins University, and a doctorate of philosophy from the University of Oxford.

News of Billioux’s resignation comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to announce Thursday whether Louisiana will enter Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening procedures.