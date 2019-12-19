DOC held hostage exercise at La. State Penitentiary

Breaking News
Louisiana
More than 100 TACT team members from the Department of Corrections participated in a hostage exercise today (Thursday) at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Officers from all eight state-run prisons were involved, according to DOC officials.

The exercise involved various scenarios including dorm clearing, cell extractions, bus assault, hostage situation, and building clearing.

According to DOC, the exercise fine tunes officers’ skills, and prepares them in case there is ever an incident at any of the state’s prisons.

