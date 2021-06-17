DNSAP available for select ZIP codes in 5 parishes affected by May storms

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to begin virtual Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operations for impacted ZIP codes of five parishes affected by severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes on May 17-21, 2021.

The DSNAP applications for those impacted will be accepted from Monday, June 21, to Friday, June 25, 2021.

The areas approved for DSNAP only include the following ZIP codes in the parishes of Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette:

Ascension Parish : 70734, 70737, 70769

: 70734, 70737, 70769 Calcasieu Parish : 70601, 70605, 70607, 70615

: 70601, 70605, 70607, 70615 East Baton Rouge Parish : 70802, 70805, 70808, 70809, 70810, 70815, 70816, 70817, 70819

: 70802, 70805, 70808, 70809, 70810, 70815, 70816, 70817, 70819 Iberville Parish : 70764, 70776, 70780, 70788

: 70764, 70776, 70780, 70788 Lafayette Parish: 70501, 70503, 70506, 70507, 70520

Residents who received SNAP benefits for May 2021 are not eligible for DSNAP and should not apply. Residents who began to receive SNAP benefits effective June 2021 may be eligible.

Residents in the approved parish ZIP codes can call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center, 1-888-524-3578 (select language, then press 3-3-1), between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP benefits.

Visit DSNAP for more information.