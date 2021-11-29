Dixon Correctional Institute escapee has been captured

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis, the Dixon Correctional Institute prison escapee, was captured on Monday at 2:15 p.m.

Photo courtesy of the office of Secretary James M. Le Blanc.

According to an official press release, officers were tipped that Williams was with his girlfriend on the 1800 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City. He has been booked into the Bossier City Police Jail on simple escape charges.

“We are grateful for our law enforcement partners and our staff who put in tireless hours to safely capture Cheevis,” Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc said.

Officers from the Bossier City Police Department, U.S. Marshals Western and Eastern Districts of Louisiana and Southern District of Texas, along with State Probation and Parole made up the U.S. Marshals Shreveport Violent Offenders Task Force which found Cheevis.

Cheevis escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute on Thursday morning.