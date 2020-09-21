Dixie Beer wants the public’s help in selecting a new name

“Community is at the heart of why we do what we do, and we thrive on the idea of our beer bringing people together”

NEW ORLEANS, (WWL-TV) — A New Orleans staple libation is getting an identity change.

Dixie Beer is looking for a new name and is asking New Orleanians for some ideas and recommendations.

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, announced in June 2020, that the process of renaming the beer had begun.

The centuries-old beer decided to rebrand, after the May 25 police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked critical conversation about systemic racism and social justice issues in the black and brown communities.

“Community is at the heart of why we do what we do, and we thrive on the idea of our beer bringing people together. Our name must speak to the diversity of the city we call home as we encourage unity and inclusivity in New Orleans and across the country,” said Jim Birch, General Manager of Dixie Brewery.

In 2017 Tom and Gayle Benson purchased the brand and vowed to bring it back home.

As of 2019 it now sits at its new location in New Orleans east where it has restored production and the resiliency of the city.

The overall goal for the new name is to make New Orleans, a city rich in culture and diverse background, more united, strong and resilient for the future generations.

To participate in the renaming process, visit the website at dixiebeer.com/name to suggest a name. To learn more about Dixie Beer’s decision to rebrand, check out the FAQ section at dixiebeer.com/visit/faqs

The deadline to suggest a new name is Friday, Sept. 25.