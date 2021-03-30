District Attorney John Belton announces his desire to run for Louisiana Attorney General

(KTVE/KARD) — The position of Louisiana’s Attorney General is up for grabs, with AG Jeff Landry announcing his bid for governor. A northeast Louisiana District Attorney is tossing their hat in the ring.

According to his Facebook page, District Attorney John Belton has announced his plans to run for the position of Attorney General for the state of Louisiana.

The DA’s Facebook announcement says he spoke today at the Louisiana District Attorneys Association saying, “I am acting on the advice and encouragement from District Attorneys as well as other law enforcement officials across our state to run for the Louisiana Attorney General position. I am running for the open position that will be created when Jeff Landry runs for Governor.”