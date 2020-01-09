Discounted rides to National Championship game via Uber

Breaking News
U.S. officials confident Iran shot down passenger jet
Louisiana

by: Kelly Anne Beile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Football fans planning to travel to the National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 13 may be able to score a free ride through the ride-sharing service Uber.

Dudley DeBosier, a law firm with offices throughout Louisiana, is promoting a “Safe Ride Home” initiative. A spokesperson with the firm says the goal is to reduce the amount of drinking and driving.

To take advantage of a discounted ride to and from the National Championship, fans will want to follow a series of steps.

1.) Register at dudleydebosier.com/lsufreeride.

2.) On Jan. 13 at noon, look for an email or text containing a code for a $30 Uber credit.

Dudley DeBosier and Uber do have some stipulations regarding the $30 credit.

  • Codes are valid from 12 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 13 only.
  • Each code is good for up to $30 in rides and expires at midnight.
  • Limit is two rides per person.
  • Riders must be traveling to or from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans or within the promo area, which is a .25 mile radius surrounding the Superdome.
  • Riders must download and use the Uber app, available for free in the Google Play and Apple stores.
  • Scheduled rides are not eligible for promotions. You must redeem your code with a real-time request.

