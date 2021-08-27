Disaster relief group from Texas to be sent to Louisiana over weekend

GRAPEVINE, Tx. (KLFY) — Volunteers with a disaster relief group based out of Texas will be sent to Baton Rouge and Alexandria this weekend to prepare to help aid in relief efforts after Hurricane Ida makes landfall.

Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) will bring a feeding unit, capable of preparing up to 10,000 meals per day, to Baton Rouge. SBTC will set up a command post near Alexandria as well.

“Our volunteer teams from across the state are on alert status for this major hurricane,” said SBTC DR Director Scottie Stice. “We are always ready to serve our neighbors in Louisiana and assist people in disaster relief.”